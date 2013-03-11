JAKARTA, March 11 Shares in PT Bakrieland Development were suspended on Monday after the Indonesian property firm failed to redeem a $29 million bond, the latest in a series of financial troubles for the Bakrie Group conglomerate.

The property company has yet to raise the necessary funds to pay the 280 billion rupiah in debt, which matured on Monday, it said in a statement to Indonesia's stock exchange. It is aiming to pay the debt by March 14.

Bakrieland, one of Bakrie Group's main units, has agreed to sell its toll road unit and one of its resort assets to MNC Group as it aims to reduce its debt by more than $200 million in 2013 but the deal has not closed yet.

Bakrieland has 4.6 trillion rupiah ($475 million) in debt and more than a quarter will be due this year.

"If we see their cash position as of the third quarter in 2012, then it's a bit tough for them to pay but they are selling their toll road assets as well as some land," said Steven Gunawan, property analyst at PT Batavia Prosperindo Sekuritas.

The Bakrie Group, founded in 1942 by Sumatran businessman Achmad Bakrie to trade local commodities such as cocoa and coffee, is known for acquisitions funded through debt.

Other large Bakrie units have had their own debt woes.

PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations is selling 16,000 hectares of its almost 100,000 hectares palm oil plantation to Sinarmas Group this month, sources said.

The plantation firm has a 6.3 trillion rupiah in debt, 30 percent of which will be due in 2013.

PT Bumi Resources, Asia's biggest coal exporter, has also said it has to offload assets to help deal with its $4 billion debt, with around $500 million due this year.