JAKARTA Jan 12 Mount Charlotte, a little
known financial investor, bought 4.3 billion shares of PT Bakrie
Telecom worth 1.46 trillion rupiah ($159 million)from
PT Bakrie & Brothers, said a Bakrie director on
Thursday.
Mount Charlotte bought Bakrie Telecom shares at 340 rupiah a
share, a 33 percent premium on Thursday's share price of 255
rupiah, Siddharta Moersjid, a director at Bakrie & Brothers told
Reuters.
Mount Charlotte is an investment fund that focuses on
telecommunication and media businesses in the Asia Pacific
region, Moersjid said.
It is unclear where Mount Charlotte is based and the firm
was not available for comment.
Bakrie said in a separate statement its holding in Bakrie
Telecom will shrink to 29.9 percent from 40 percent after the
transaction.
Bakrie Telecom, which has $794 million of market
capitalisation, is the nation's fourth biggest telecom firm.
($1 = 9,160 rupiah)
(Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Matthew Bigg)