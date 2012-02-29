JAKARTA Feb 29 Indonesian telecom firm PT Bakrie Telecom is in talks with a lender to refinance its 650 billion rupiah ($71.98 million) local currency bond with a dollar-denominated loan before it falls due in Sept, said a Bakrie director on Wednesday.

Fitch rating agencies downgraded the company's bond rating on Wednesday to 'CCC', one notch above default, because of growing concern about its liquidity position and whether it can pay the debt in time without breaking the covenant.

S&P also downgraded the debt in early Feb to CCC+.

"We're in the process of obtaining a dollar loan with a foreign lender to repay our maturing debt in September," Jastiro Abi, Bakrie Telecom's deputy president director told Reuters.

"I hope we can complete the loan deal as soon as possible. It's still February and September is still far. We're not going to breach our covenant," Abi said.

Fitch said the downgrade reflects the growing liquidity risks Bakrie Telecom faces with its 650 billion bond maturing on Sept. 4 this year and finance lease obligation payments of 660 billion in 2012.

Abi said the firm would have no problem paying its lease obligations for telecom towers via its operational cash flow.

If Bakrie Telecom is unable to generate revenue growth and free cash flow, Fitch expects the company to breach its covenants of 4 times leverage and 2.5 times interest coverage.

Shares of Bakrie Telecom fell more than 5 percent on Wednesday before closing down 3.6 percent at 265 rupiah while the yield for 2015's dollar bond fell to 33.74 percent from Tuesday's 33.69 percent. (Reporting by Janeman Latul)