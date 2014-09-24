* Lawsuit filed in New York court for coupon dues

* Restructuring proposal mulled for 2015 bonds

* Media report of merger proposal with Smartfren (Adds details on meeting with bondholders)

By Eveline Danubrata and Umesh Desai

JAKARTA/HONG KONG, Sept 24 Three buyers of a $380 million bond issued by a subsidiary of Indonesia's PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk have filed a lawsuit in the United States for alleged breach of terms.

The investors claim four Bakrie Group companies tied to the bond have failed to make two interest payments and have indicated they will continue to default on their obligations.

Bakrie Telecom is the latest Bakrie Group company struggling to repay debt. The group, often described as asset-rich but cash poor, have struggled in recent years due to a slide in coal prices and over-leveraged balance sheets.

Last month, group company PT Bumi Resources Tbk, Indonesia's biggest coal miner, narrowly avoided defaulting on a $375 million bond.

In a filing dated Sept. 22, Universal Investment Advisory SA, Vaquero Master EM Credit Fund Ltd and Trucharm Ltd said they were suing Bakrie Telecom Pte Ltd, PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk, PT Bakrie Network and PT Bakrie Connectivity in a New York state court.

Bakrie Telecom Pte Ltd, a company organised under the laws of Singapore, issued the bond. It, PT Bakrie Network and PT Bakrie Connectivity are subsidiaries of PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk.

The three plaintiffs, which collectively hold more than 25 percent of the bond maturing May 2015, claimed the four Bakrie companies failed to pay interest due in November 2013 and May 2014.

"Defendants have acknowledged that the default will continue and no further interest payments will be made while the company confidentially negotiates with its chosen 'steering committee,' and a restructuring of the company and the note obligations is effectuated," the investors said in the filing.

"Accordingly, there is high probability that defendants will exacerbate the default and fail to make the next payment due in November 2014."

Analysts are sceptical about the enforceability of the outcome of the lawsuit.

"Judgements of foreign courts, including New York courts, are not enforceable in Indonesia," Fitch analyst Vicky Melbourne wrote in a recent report. "Few creditors have used the legal bankruptcy process in the past, opting instead for an out of court consensual restructuring."

PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment and calls to the company went unanswered.

SPLIT

The lawsuit comes as PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk begins meeting with investors to propose restructuring the bond.

PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk met with investors on Wednesday in Singapore at the offices of FTI Consulting Inc which is advising the company on its debt reorganisation.

One bondholder who was at the meeting said the company is proposing to split the bond into two parts.

Under the proposal, 30 percent of the current bond would become a five-year bond with a 1 percent cash coupon and an additional 3 percent payment in kind (PIK), the bondholder said.

The other 70 percent would be converted into an equity-like instrument maturing in 6.5 years. It would pay no coupon for the majority of its life, but make a 5 percent per annum payment on its sixth anniversary, the bondholder said.

The half yearly coupon payment would be made at the end of 5.5, 6 and 6.5 years. There would also be a 1 percent PIK made between the fourth and fifth year.

The proposal needs to be approved by the company's bondholders and creditors, the bondholder said.

"The bondholder meeting went well," a person close to the company said. "The investors who hold about 40 percent of the outstanding bonds are considering the consensual proposal because the proposal gives them a higher return than under a liquidation scenario. We are finalising the term sheet within the next month and it will be put to vote shortly after."

"The company is prepared and has a strategy in place to address the lawsuit that has been filed in the U.S.," the person said.

PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk is currently considering merging with PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk, local media reported on Wednesday, quoting a Bakrie Telecom director.

"An M&A looks difficult as the company (Bakrie Telecom) is continuously losing subscribers and posting weaker financial performance every quarter," said Nitin Soni, a Fitch analyst. But it may pursue a deal with Smartfren as the companies use similar technology, Soni said.

Smartfren Corporate Secretary James Wewengkang was not immediately available to comment, his secretary said. (Additional reporting by Daniel Stanton and Rachel Armstrong in SINGAPORE and Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Christopher Cushing)