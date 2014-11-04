JAKARTA Nov 4 Shares of PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk rose in early trading on Tuesday after the Indonesian telecommunication operator said it will merge its network operations with PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk.

Smartfren shares gained 1.5 percent, outperforming the broader Jakarta stock exchange, which was down 0.2 percent. Bakrie Telecom shares were unchanged.

Under the deal, Bakrie Telecom will become one of Smartfren's shareholders and it will rent the network operated by Smartfren. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)