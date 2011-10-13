JAKARTA Oct 13 PT Bakrieland Development Tbk , a property firm controlled by the Bakrie Group, plans to raise up to 2 trillion rupiah ($224 million) in an initial public offering and private placement of its toll-road unit next year, the firm's chief executive officer said on Thursday.

Hiramsyah Thaib told reporters its toll-road unit, PT Bakrie Toll Road, is ready to launch an IPO in the first half of 2012.

"We're meeting the prospective underwriters to look at our option on the plan," Thaib said, adding that the IPO will be followed by a private placement to a strategic investor.

Thaib declined to give further details on how much the stake will be offered but said Bakrieland plans to hold only 20 percent in the unit in the long term.

Bakrie Toll Road currently operates a 35-km (22-mile) Kanci-Pajagan toll-road section in Java. ($1 = 8,927.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul)