Aug 16 Indian snack maker Balaji Wafers is in
separate talks with private-equity funds, including Blackstone
Group and Actis, to raise between $100 million and $125
million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
The company has hired EY to find an investor, said the
sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to
speak to the media.
Chandu Virani, managing director of Balaji Wafers, confirmed
that the company was in talks with private-equity investors, but
declined to give details.
"We are looking for growth capital investment and are in
talks. I cannot give further details or a time frame," Virani
told Reuters.
He said Balaji Wafers is the No.1 maker of savoury Indian
snacks, called 'namkeen', in the western states of Gujarat,
Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
Blackstone and Actis declined to comment.
Private equity investments in India were up 17.7 percent to
$2.3 billion during the second quarter of this year compared to
the same period last year, according to Venture Intelligence, an
industry tracker.