Sept 4 Hotelier André Balazs has sold a majority
interest in his Standard hotel brand and said the brand's High
Line property in New York was looking for new investors.
Balazs will be the chairman and hold a significant stake in
Standard International, a newly formed management company that
will control five boutique hotels located in Los Angeles, Miami
and New York. Industry veteran Amar Lalvani will be the managing
partner, according to a statement from Balazs.
Balazs also said that he and the investor group that
financed the Standard High Line hotel were looking for buyers
for the property that straddles New York's High Line Park.
Standard International expects to continue to manage the
property following a sale.
Crain's New York Business reported in February that Dune
Capital Management and Greenfield Partners, majority owners of
the Standard High Line, were looking to sell their stake in a
deal that could total $300 million. ()
Pierre Rougier, who represents André Balazs Properties, said
in an emailed statement that the company would not release any
further information as the transaction was private.
Dune Capital and Greenfield Partners could not be
immediately reached for comment.