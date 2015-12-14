FRANKFURT Dec 14 Italy's Stevanato Group has
made an 80 million euros ($88 million) bid to take over the
operational business of medical injection molder Balda
, more than an offer from autosupplier Heitkamp &
Thumann, Balda said on Monday.
Stevanato Group's 11th hour offer fuels an acrimonious
takeover battle. Only two weeks ago, Balda shareholders approved
on a preliminary basis Heitkamp's 74 million euro bid because it
was higher than another one from private equity firm Paragon
Partners.
Stevanato, a producer of insulin cartridges and glass
primary packaging for the pharmaceutical sector, had expressed
its interest shortly before the shareholders meeting and had
been given a deadline until Dec. 14 to come up with a binding
offer.
Balda said its management and supervisory board will
immediately review the offer.
Should they find it to be more attractive, they will call
for an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to vote, probably in
late January.
"It is in the shareholders' interest to accept the best
offer," a Balda spokesman said.
The company was once known for producing plastic shells for
mobile phones. Nowadays it has become an attractive target
because of its medical business. Balda posted a 13 million euros
loss on sales of 85 million euros in its financial year 2014-15.
Padua-based Stevanato posted sales of 285 million euros in
2014 and has operations in Italy, Denmark, Slovakia, the United
States, Mexico and China.
($1 = 0.9096 euro)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Grant McCool)