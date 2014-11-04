Australia shares end lower; NZ dragged by Fletcher Building
March 20 Australian shares ended lower on Monday, on worries over global trade protectionism with financials and real estate stocks leading the losses.
STOCKHOLM Nov 4 Fastighets Balder Ab
* 9 mths profit from property management before tax amounted to SEK 897 mln (624)
* 9 mths rental income amounted to SEK 1,848 mln (1,363)
* 9 mths profit after tax amounted to SEK 1,658 mln (1,183)
* Q3 profit from property management before tax increased 46 pct to SEK 360 mln (246)
* Q3 rental income SEK 655 mln (461)
* Q3 net profit SEK 289 mln (332) Link to report: here Further company coverage:
March 20 Australian shares ended lower on Monday, on worries over global trade protectionism with financials and real estate stocks leading the losses.
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Cooks Global Foods secures $10 million in new capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: