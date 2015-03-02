March 2 Balfour Beatty Plc

* Signs development agreement for major London Olympic legacy housing regeneration project

* Balfour Beatty Investments will provide up to £35 million of equity over eight years, representing 50% of equity required

* UK construction business will deliver all construction, which is expected to generate approximately £400 million of revenue

* Project at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in East London is being delivered in a 50:50 joint venture with Places for People (PfP).

* It will create two new neighbourhoods, to be called East Wick and Sweetwater, with up to 1,500 homes including 450 affordable homes, 530 homes for private sale and 500 private rented sector homes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: