March 2 Balfour Beatty Plc
* Signs development agreement for major London Olympic
legacy housing regeneration project
* Balfour Beatty Investments will provide up to £35 million
of equity over eight years, representing 50% of equity required
* UK construction business will deliver all construction,
which is expected to generate approximately £400 million of
revenue
* Project at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in East London is
being delivered in a 50:50 joint venture with Places for People
(PfP).
* It will create two new neighbourhoods, to be called East
Wick and Sweetwater, with up to 1,500 homes including 450
affordable homes, 530 homes for private sale and 500 private
rented sector homes
