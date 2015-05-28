LONDON May 28 British infrastructure company Balfour Beatty has sold its 50 percent stake in joint venture Signalling Solutions to French partner Alstom for an undisclosed sum.

The company said on Thursday that the sale was evidence of progress it is making in focusing on its core strengths.

Balfour, which provides construction, engineering and facilities management services in more than 80 countries, said in March that it planned to work through the "severe legacy" of troubled building projects over the next two years. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Jason Neely)