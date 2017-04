LONDON Jan 20 Troubled British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty has appointed Philip Harrison as its new chief financial officer to help turnaround its fortunes after it issued a string of profit warnings last year.

Harrison, who has previously held positions at Hogg Robinson, VT Group and Hewlett-Packard, will take over the role from incumbent Duncan Magrath, who will leave the company once a start date is determined.

Harrison will receive a basic annual salary of 400,000 pounds ($603,480), the company said, and he will take up his new position and join the board later in the year. ($1 = 0.6628 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)