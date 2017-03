LONDON Aug 20 British construction company Carillion said it was no longer pursing a merger with Balfour Beatty, after Balfour rejected its third offer earlier on Wednesday.

Balfour had said its board had unanimously decided that Carillion's sweetened offer was not in the best interests of its shareholders and did not address its concerns over the sale of its U.S. engineering business. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)