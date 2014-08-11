LONDON Aug 11 British construction company Carillion said it would give further consideration to Balfour Beatty's rejection of its revised merger proposal.

Carillion's revised proposal included a final dividend payment for Balfour shareholders, an extension of a put-up or shut-up deadline to August 28, and covering the "appropriate costs" for the bidders involved in the Parsons Brinckerhoff sale.

Balfour said earlier on Monday that it had rejected a second proposal from Carillion to merge, citing significant risks the 3 billion pound ($5.03 billion) deal would pose to its business. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by David Clarke)