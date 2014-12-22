* Leo Quinn joins after string of profit warnings
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, Dec 22 When Balfour Beatty
needed a new chief executive it called on turnaround specialist
Leo Quinn to revive the business after a string of profit
warnings and plunging share price that left it vulnerable to
circling predators.
The 58-year-old is credited with transforming the fortunes
of defence company QinetiQ by disposing of its
loss-making U.S. services division, buying back shares and
boosting the share price by 35 percent during his five-year
reign.
He arrives at Balfour next month facing a similar task, with
two of his most senior executives set to leave, the shares at an
11-year low and speculation that it could face fresh takeover
approaches, having rejected construction rival Carillion's
advances for a third time in August.
In a letter seen by Reuters, Quinn has already told staff
that he will take "early, brave decisions".
High on the to-do list is the need to stabilise Balfour's
balance sheet and reset earnings expectations for a group with a
debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, against a sector median of 1.06,
analysts have said.
"We expect him to cut the dividend, guide consensus down and
perhaps pull the buyback," Liberum analyst Joe Brent said of a
group that already provides a lower dividend yield than its
peers, at 2.9 percent against 5.5 percent.
"However, he will be careful not to trash the share price,
given the potential takeover interest in the company."
Balfour, which has about 36,000 employees, has suffered in
the past year after losses in its UK construction business led
to a string of profit warnings and a 30 percent dive in the
share price.
Quinn, who started his career at Balfour as a civil engineer
35 years ago, will also have to welcome new colleagues after
Finance Director Duncan Magrath and Chairman Steve Marshall
leave the company.
Magrath, who has been at the company for eight years, is the
third member to signal his departure from the board this year.
ONE-MAN BOARD
"It's a one-man board until Leo Quinn gets some new
colleagues," said Stephen Rawlinson, analyst at brokerage
Whitman Howard.
"He is arriving at a business where the chairman and finance
director are leaving, two non-executive directors have gone and
the suspicion has to be that the other non-executive directors
want to go."
Quinn will also have to deal with the findings of
accountancy firm KPMG on its UK construction business, which are
expected to be announced in late January.
A number of contracts relate to work undertaken during the
recession at wafer-thin margins, which have since failed to meet
savings targets or budget forecasts as they approach completion.
Quinn, who was formerly CEO at banknote printer De La Rue
, is also likely to examine the other loss-making
divisions, such as Balfour's engineering services business.
With the share price just off October's 11-year low, Balfour
may also face renewed interest from Carillion and construction
peers including U.S-based Bechtel and Europe's Bouygues
, Vinci and Ferrovial.
Recent reports have suggested that Carillion could come back
with another offer once the six-month restriction is lifted on
Feb 21. The last of its three attempts valued Balfour at more
than 300 pence per share, compared with the 203 pence it was
trading at on Monday.
Balfour has already sold its U.S. consultancy arm Parsons
Brinckerhoff to WSP Global for $1.35 billion to help to
cope with its losses, as well as some of the public-private
assets shared with the government.
The 105-year-old group has also pledged to return up to 200
million pounds ($312.5 million) to shareholders in the form of
a share buyback programme.
"We would like to think Leo will act in shareholders'
interests, which means considering any approach while developing
the go-it-alone strategy," Brent said.
($1 = 0.6401 pounds)
