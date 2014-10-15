Oct 15 Balfour Beatty Plc will hand
over the reins of the British construction group on Wednesday to
the chief executive of defence research firm Qinetiq Group Plc
, Sky News said.
Leo Quinn, chief executive of Qinetiq, which was spun out of
the Ministry of Defence a decade ago, is set to become the new
boss of Balfour Beatty. (bit.ly/1vsGGx2)
Balfour Executive Chairman Steve Marshall will make way for
a successor after a new CEO is appointed, Sky News said.
The news came just weeks after Balfour Beatty rejected a
takeover offer from its rival Carillion PLC
.
Though most of the shareholders supported the idea of merger
with Carillion, the talks between the companies soured, without
leading to an agreement, the Sky News said.
Balfour Beatty, which has been grappling with losses, hopes
to turn its fortune with Quinn's appointment, Sky News said.
It is still not clear whether Qinetiq would announce a
replacement for Quinn immediately.
Balfour Beatty and Qinetiq could not be reached immediately
for comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)