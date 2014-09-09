LONDON, Sept 9 British infrastructure and
construction firm Balfour Beatty has been awarded a 70
million pound ($112.6 million) contract to redevelop a station
in London on the Crossrail line linking points to the west and
east of the capital.
The four-year project, which is due to commence this month,
includes designing, fitting out and installing works at Woolwich
Station and will employ 200 people, the company said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Balfour, which has endured a tough 18 months marred by
profit warnings and the exit of its chief executive, is trying
to refocus itself as an Anglo-American construction and
specialist group.
(1 US dollar = 0.6215 British pound)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by David Holmes)