LONDON Jan 19 Troubled British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty has been awarded up to 1.5 billion pounds ($2.27 billion) of new work in the public sector to provide support services ranging from road repairs, coast defence work to light rail schemes.

The company, which has suffered over the past year after issuing a string of profit warnings, said it had been appointed as the sole contractor to a new UK-wide civil engineering and infrastructure framework for public works.

The four-year framework, which is operated by public-sector owned Scape Group, is valued up to 1.5 billion pounds and individual projects are expected to valued up to 40 million. ($1 = 0.6602 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Karolin Schaps)