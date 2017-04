Feb 2 Balfour Beatty Plc

* Thames water contract

* Joint venture with skanska and mwh treatment (known as smb), has signed a five year contract with thames water, with an option to extend for a further 5 years

* Initial £800 million contract covers amp 6 regulatory period, running from april 2015 to march 2020

* As a one third partner in smb joint venture, value to balfour beatty is approximately £265m over initial five years

* This follows on from a two year early contractor involvement phase that started in march 2013