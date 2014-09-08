LONDON, Sept 8 British constriction company
Balfour beatty has won a 42 million pound ($67.67
million) contract to redevelop and construct a teaching faculty
for the De Montfort University in Leicester.
Building work, which includes the refurbishment of a
12-storey teaching block and the construction of a new
six-storey block, will begin in September, the company said in a
statement.
Balfour, which has endured a tough 18 months marred by
profit warnings and the exit of its chief executive, is trying
to refocus itself as an Anglo-American construction and
specialist services group.
The company recently announced plans to sell its U.S. design
and engineering business, Parsons Brinckerhoff, to Canada's WSP
Global Inc for $1.35 billion, as it pushes ahead with
its turnaround strategy.
($1 = 0.6207 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by William Hardy)