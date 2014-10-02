LONDON Oct 2 British infrastructure firm Balfour Beatty said on Thursday it would dispose of its 50 percent stake in a public-private partnership for 61.5 million pounds ($100 million).

The company's board said the amount it had received for its partnership of a West Yorkshire hospital had "exceeded" its expectations and had generated a gain on disposal of 42.2 million pounds.

Balfour, which rejected the merger advances of its UK rival Carillion for the third time in August, issued its third profit warning on Monday, blaming increased losses on the mismanagement of a number of UK contracts. (1 US dollar = 0.6168 British pound) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by David Holmes)