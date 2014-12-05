RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Dec 5 British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty said on Friday it had rejected a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) offer from John Laing Infrastructure Fund for its public-private partnership assets.
The non-binding proposal, which was made on Monday, fell significantly short of Balfour's valuation of the portfolio, the company said in a statement.
(1 US dollar = 0.6397 British pound) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Karolin Schaps)
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Some companies call for domestic market gas reservation (Recasts with fresh Turnbull comment, adds graphic)