Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
LONDON, July 9 British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty issued a fresh profit warning on Thursday, likely tipping the group into another loss for 2015.
Balfour, which has previously warned that it faces major challenges from domestic contracts, said it had discovered problems that would result in an additional shortfall to 2015 pre-tax profit of up to 150 million pounds ($231 million).
According to Reuters data, analysts had expected 2015 pre-tax profit of 77 million pounds.
Having been hit by wafer-thin margins in its hunt for business during the recession, Balfour had issued five profit warnings within two years, cancelled a 200 million pound share buyback and put its dividend under review in January.
($1 = 0.6488 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.