UPDATE 1-UK retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON, March 23 British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
Feb 24 Balfour Beatty Plc
* Re-Profiling of £85 million pension deficit payment
* Pension fund will be a scottish limited partnership into which company will be transferring PFI assets worth £85m
* £85m pension deficit payment will then be made over an eight year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.