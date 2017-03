LONDON Jan 22 Britain's Balfour Beatty said it expected 2014 profit in its troubled construction unit would be reduced by 70 million pounds ($106 million) after a review assessed its contracts and found a deterioration in project performance.

The British company said it had cancelled a proposed share buyback of up to 200 million pounds and it would review its dividend policy in March as a result in order to maintain a strong balance sheet.

($1 = 0.6608 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; e)