LONDON Aug 11 British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty said it would refocus its business as an Anglo-American construction and specialist services group after it posted another fall in pretax profits.

The company, which provides construction, engineering and facilities management services in more than 80 countries, said underlying pretax profits fell 53 percent to 22 million pounds ($36.9 million) from 47 million a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 0.5961 British pound) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang)