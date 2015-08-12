* Aims to resolve problematic contracts by end of 2016
* Posts half year underlying loss of 135 mln pounds
* Sees strong pipeline of opportunities
(Adds CEO comments, analyst)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, Aug 12 Britain's Balfour Beatty
said it would be rid of most of its problematic construction
contracts by the end of next year, offering investors some
respite following a string of profit warnings.
The company is reviewing all its businesses following the
discovery of loss-making contracts in Britain, the Middle East
and Asia which pushed it deep into the red at the half-year
stage.
Chief Executive Leo Quinn, in the job only since the start
of the year, told Reuters that the firm's net cash performance,
new business pipeline and underlying balance sheet strength
meant he felt "reasonably buoyant" on the medium term outlook.
"The market is clearly starting to turn and we are seeing a
strong pipeline of opportunities which is allowing us to be
selective and on a rising tide, all ships rise and we are the
largest ship," he said.
Balfour employs around 36,000 people to work on projects
such as transforming the London Olympic stadium and major
building sites in the United States.
The 106-year-old company is still counting the cost of
short-term contracts taken on during the recession when it
accepted work with wafer-thin margins and then mismanaged them.
It posted a total underlying loss of 135 million pounds
($210 million) in the first half of its financial year. That was
dragged down by a 152 million pound shortfall from the contract
issues in its construction business, a figure at the top end of
the range it provided from its last profit warning in July.
Quinn said he expected around 90 percent of the problem
contracts in Britain to be resolved by the end of 2016.
Analysts said they expected the impact of the contracts to
be contained from now on and maintained their estimates for next
year.
"We believe that Balfour Beatty is through the worst. The
new management team is reviewing the business and will use this
as an opportunity to update us on their plans for the business,
said RBC analyst Olivia Peters.
Shares in the company were 2.9 percent higher at 259 pence
by 0945 GMT. They have recovered from a low of 205 pence hit on
the day of their last profit warning on July 9.
As well as scrapping its final dividend, Balfour has
cancelled a share buyback and reorganised its pension fund
payments to strengthen its balance sheet.
