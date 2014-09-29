(Adds further details, background; refiled to add 'UK' to
headline)
* Issues third profit warning this year, fifth in two years
* Now sees 75 mln-pound shortfall in UK Construction arm
* To review dividend, executive chairman to step down
* Share price falls sharply
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Sept 29 Shares in Balfour Beatty
plunged on Monday after the British construction firm
cut its profit forecast for the third time in less than five
months, blaming increased losses on the mismanagement of a
number of UK contracts.
Balfour, which rejected the merger advances of UK rival
Carillion for the third time last month, said profits
at its UK Construction Services unit would be 75 million pounds
($122 million) less than expected after taking writedowns on
engineering contracts in London and hitting a number of costly
setbacks on building and infrastructure projects.
Many of the problem contracts relate to work undertaken
during the recession at wafer thin margins, as Balfour chased
volumes, which have since failed to meet savings targets or
budget forecasts as they approach completion.
In future the company has said it will now bid more
selectively, focusing on higher returns as the construction
market recovers, and reducing its exposure to harder to serve
regions in southwest England and Wales.
Reacting to the latest warning, shares in the firm fell as
much as 25 percent in early trading, their biggest ever single
one-day drop.
By 1227 GMT the shares were trading down 18 percent at 184
pence, reducing its market value by over 300 million pounds to
1.2 billion pounds ($2 billion) -- almost a billion pounds less
than the 2.1 billion Carillion's all-share merger offer valued
Balfour at in August.
The group has now issued five profit warnings in two years,
with the share price down over 40 percent in that time.
Its last chief executive, Andrew McNaughton, quit in May
after the first of the profit warnings this year, which was
followed by a second in July, and has yet to be replaced.
"This latest trading statement is extremely disappointing,"
Executive Chairman Steve Marshall said in a statement on Monday.
"There has been inconsistent operational delivery across
some parts of the UK construction business and that is
unacceptable."
Work within the construction arm had suffered from
persistent skill shortages, particularly in the south west of
England, as well as programme slippages, cost inflation and poor
operational delivery, the company said.
As a result Marshall said the board has appointed auditing
firm KPMG "to undertake a thorough review across the contract
portfolio within Construction Services UK."
The review will focus on commercial controls, on costs
incurred, the forecasting of contract values and reporting at
project level, the group said, and a report is due to be
completed by the end of the year.
Balfour also announced that following the $1.35 billion sale
of its U.S. engineering and design consultancy unit Parsons
Brinckerhoff to WSP Global, which was announced earlier
this month, the 2014 final dividend and future dividend cover
would be reviewed in light of the group's changing shape.
In addition, the appointment of a new CEO was moving closer,
the firm said, although Marshall announced that he would step
down from the board following the handover to a new CEO and the
identification of a new non-executive chairman.
FORECASTS SLASHED
"No one will be surprised by the estimate reduction. The
scale is larger than we would have thought," analysts at Liberum
said, slashing its 2014 pretax profit forecast from 75 million
pounds to zero, and pencilling in a fall in the final dividend
from 8.5p to 5.6p.
"We hope that we are now finding our way towards the bottom.
The risk is that the KPMG review identifies further problems."
According to Reuters data, Balfour, which operates
construction, engineering and facilities management services in
over 80 countries, was on average expected to post a full-year
pretax profit of 133 million pounds prior to Monday's statement.
That was already less than half what it posted two years
ago.
With a turnaround strategy centred on the sale of Parsons
Brinckerhoff, whose proceeds will be used in part to pay down
net debt of around 500 million pounds, Balfour is trying to
refocus itself as an Anglo-American construction and specialist
services group.
The firm reiterated it was confident that its standalone
approach would deliver value in the medium term for
shareholders, and added that trading across the rest of the
company and full-year expectations remained in line with its
forecasts.
Disposal proceeds from already identified public-private
partnership investments were ahead of revised expectations, due
to favourable market conditions, the firm said, while its US
construction order book continued to grow.
(1 US dollar = 0.6163 British pounds)
(Editing by Kate Holton and Greg Mahlich)