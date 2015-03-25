LONDON, March 25 British infrastructure group
Balfour Beatty reported a total loss of 59 million
pounds ($87.6 million) in 2014 and said it had suspended its
dividend as a result of ongoing challenges in its UK
construction contracts.
The further losses come as another blow to the troubled
company as it looks to draw a line under a challenging year that
featured a string of profit warnings, board departures and a
failed takeover approach.
Balfour, which provides construction, engineering and
facilities management services in more than 80 countries, said
it planned to work through the severe legacy of "problem"
construction projects and faced major challenges in the short
term.
($1 = 0.6737 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)