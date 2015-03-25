LONDON, March 25 British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty reported a total loss of 59 million pounds ($87.6 million) in 2014 and said it had suspended its dividend as a result of ongoing challenges in its UK construction contracts.

The further losses come as another blow to the troubled company as it looks to draw a line under a challenging year that featured a string of profit warnings, board departures and a failed takeover approach.

Balfour, which provides construction, engineering and facilities management services in more than 80 countries, said it planned to work through the severe legacy of "problem" construction projects and faced major challenges in the short term.

