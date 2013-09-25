BRIEF-Cerner announces appointment of Julie Gerberding to board
* Cerner announces appointment of Julie Gerberding to its board of directors
Sept 25 Balfour Beatty PLC : * Contract win * Selected for £125 million Texas student accommodation project * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Alldata Europe GmbH - signed a reseller agreement with Rhiag Group, an affiliate of LKQ corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
