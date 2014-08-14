Aug 14 Balfour Beatty Plc

* Statement by the board

* Today's announcement from carillion does not address significant risks set out in balfour beatty's announcement on 11 august

* Statement from carillion elaborates on previous proposal which was rejected by board of balfour beatty, as announced on 11 august 2014

* Board has serious reservations as to achievability of stated synergy number and believes that it creates unacceptable operational and financial risks

* In contrast, balfour beatty has clear plans for developing rather than partially eliminating uk construction services business, including achieving future cost savings where 100% of benefits achieved would accrue to balfour beatty shareholders.

