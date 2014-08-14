Union at Chile's Escondida slams new offer from management
SANTIAGO, March 19 The labor union at the world's largest copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, called a fresh offer of talks by management to end a 39-day strike "manipulative."
Aug 14 Balfour Beatty Plc
* Statement by the board
* Today's announcement from carillion does not address significant risks set out in balfour beatty's announcement on 11 august
* Statement from carillion elaborates on previous proposal which was rejected by board of balfour beatty, as announced on 11 august 2014
* Board has serious reservations as to achievability of stated synergy number and believes that it creates unacceptable operational and financial risks
* In contrast, balfour beatty has clear plans for developing rather than partially eliminating uk construction services business, including achieving future cost savings where 100% of benefits achieved would accrue to balfour beatty shareholders.
* Board remains open to strategic value creating opportunities across group. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 19 A newer class of type 2 diabetes drugs significantly cut the risk of death and hospitalization for heart failure compared with other medicines for the disease, according to data released on Sunday from a so-called real world study sponsored by AstraZeneca.
SYDNEY, March 19 Australia’s minister for resources said on Sunday that the government would take action to avert an energy shortage if big gas producers did not boost supply for the country’s domestic market.