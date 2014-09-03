Sept 3 Balfour Beatty :

* Announces sale of Parsons Brinckerhoff to WSP Global Inc for $1,352.5 million (820 million pounds)

* Sale price assumes cash of $110 million (67 million pounds) is retained within Parsons Brinckerhoff

* Transaction is also subject to certain antitrust and other approvals

* Completion of the sale of Parsons Brinckerhoff is expected in Q4 2014

* Goldman Sachs International acted as lead financial adviser to Balfour Beatty