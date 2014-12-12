Dec 12 Balfour Beatty Plc

* Consortium reaches financial close on £550 million Aberdeen and North East Scotland road improvement project

* Construction will be undertaken by Balfour Beatty's UK construction business, Carillion and Galliford Try in an equal joint venture

* Work commences immediately and is expected to be completed in winter 2017

* Project is being procured under scottish government's Non-Profit Distributing (NPD) model.