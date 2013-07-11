LONDON, July 11 Balfour Beatty PLC : * Have not seen a material change in trading conditions since our Q1 interim

management statement * Further worsening in the environment for our professional services business

in Australia * Level and mix of the order book remains broadly unchanged from £16 billion * Positive order book development in US construction * Expectation of an increase in revenue in the second half * We expect our profits to be significantly more skewed to the second half than

in previous years * Full-year result remaining in line with management's expectations