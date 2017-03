Nov 5 Balfour Beatty PLC : * Expect the performance of continuing businesses to exceed current market

expectations for 2013. * Have seen further deterioration in the Australia business in both volume and

pricing * Profitability in construction services has improved in Q3 in line with our

expectations * Expect ongoing recovery in UK housing market to feed into increased work for

regional business * Anticipate continuing shift in our business mix away from major