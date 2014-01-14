BRIEF-Ocado "as confident as ever" will secure international deals
* CFO says remains "as confident as ever" will secure international deals
Jan 14 Balfour Beatty PLC : * Overall trading of our continuing businesses remains in line with the board's
expectations * Anticipate year end order book for continuing businesses to be broadly in
line with £13.5 billion from December 2012 * Order book impacted by negative foreign exchange movements, and a shift in
mix of construction from UK to US * Source text
March 14 British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning.
March 14 British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 21 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, driven by strength in its core banking business and higher trading income from market maker Winterflood.