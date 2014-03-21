UPDATE 1-Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
March 21 Balfour Beatty PLC : * Announces award of £214 million contract in downtown Dubai for emar
properties * Project will employ over 2,000 operatives in the region and is due for
completion in early 2016 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
