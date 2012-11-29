UPDATE 1-UK sells inflation-linked bond at record-low yield via syndication

(Adds reaction, market moves) By Andy Bruce LONDON, Feb 21 Britain raised 4.5 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) on Tuesday through the sale of a 50-year inflation-linked bond that offered the lowest-ever inflation-adjusted return for a British government bond sold via a syndicate of banks. British financial markets' inflation expectations hit their highest level in several years at the start of the month, and although they are now off their peak, investors are still willing