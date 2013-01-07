MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 5
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Jan 7 British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty said its chief executive Ian Tyler was stepping down and that he would be replaced by his deputy, Andrew McNaughton.
The company said in a statement on Monday that McNaughton would succeed Tyler on March 31. Tyler, who has run Balfour since 2005, will remain with the company until April 30 to ensure a smooth transition.
"We have a strong company and are in a good position to meet the short term market challenges and take advantage of the longer term opportunities," McNaughton said in the statement which did not give a reason for Tyler's departure.
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.