LONDON Feb 16 Troubled British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty has sold 80 percent of its interest in its offshore transmission project for 40 million pounds ($62 million) as part of plans to overhaul its business.

The company, which provides construction, engineering and facilities management services in more than 80 countries, said on Monday it had sold the majority of its stake in Thanet Ofto to fund manager Equitix.

Last week, it announced it had appointed Aveva Group's Philip Aiken as its new chairman, completing a boardroom shake-up after a string of profit warnings and rejected merger approaches last year. ($1 = 0.6483 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by David Holmes)