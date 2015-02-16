(Adds dropped word "of" in second paragraph)
LONDON Feb 16 Troubled British infrastructure
group Balfour Beatty has sold 80 percent of its
interest in its offshore transmission project for 40 million
pounds ($62 million) as part of plans to overhaul its business.
The company, which provides construction, engineering and
facilities management services in more than 80 countries, said
on Monday it had sold the majority of its stake in Thanet Ofto
to fund manager Equitix.
Last week, it announced it had appointed Aveva Group's
Philip Aiken as its new chairman, completing a boardroom
shake-up after a string of profit warnings and rejected merger
approaches last year.
($1 = 0.6483 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by David Holmes)