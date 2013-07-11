LONDON, July 11 Balfour Beatty said on Thursday that deteriorating conditions in its Australian business and an overhaul of its British unit mean profits this year would be weighted towards the second half.

The infrastructure company expects its British construction arm, which recently appointed Nick Pollard as chief executive, to break even this year, despite a weak first half.

Overall, Balfour said it was trading in line with management's expectations for the full year.

The combination of a weak British construction sector, a lack of major infrastructure projects and poor performance mean Balfour is expecting a 20 percent fall in revenue in the UK construction division in 2013.

In April, it issued its second profit warning in six months, prompting Chief Executive Andrew McNaughton, who took over at the end of March, to temporarily take control of the British construction unit.

Cancellations of natural resources projects in Australia as well as the impact of federal and state spending cuts would lead to a fall in profitability in its Professional Services division there, the firm said.

It expects this to be partially offset by "longstanding contract settlements" in the second half, improved performance in Asia and the Middle East, and positive order book developments in U.S. construction.

Balfour Beatty is expected to post a pre-tax profit of 190 million pounds for 2013, down 39 percent, according to Thomson Reuters poll of analysts.

The company's shares have fallen by a fifth this year, outperforming the wider FTSE All Share index which is down 29 percent.