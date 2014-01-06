LONDON Jan 6 Construction group Balfour Beatty has won a 154 million pound ($253 million) contract to convert London's Olympic stadium into a facility that will be the permanent home for West Ham United Football Club.

The British company said it would transform the centerpiece of the London 2012 Olympic Games into a venue that will be used to host five matches during the Rugby World Cup in 2015.

It will also be the new national competition stadium for athletics in Britain, Balfour Beatty said on Monday, and West Ham United, an East London soccer club, will relocate there in 2016.

Balfour Beatty, which built the Aquatics Centre for the London games, said the new work for operator E20 Stadium LLP, a joint venture between the London Legacy Development Corporation and Newham Council, encompassed a 41 million pound stadium roof contract awarded in the summer.

The company said that once reconfigured the stadium's cable net roof, 84 metres wide at its deepest point, would be the largest cantilevered roof in the world, covering every seat and improving acoustics.