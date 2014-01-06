LONDON Jan 6 Construction group Balfour Beatty
has won a 154 million pound ($253 million) contract to
convert London's Olympic stadium into a facility that will be
the permanent home for West Ham United Football Club.
The British company said it would transform the centerpiece
of the London 2012 Olympic Games into a venue that will be used
to host five matches during the Rugby World Cup in 2015.
It will also be the new national competition stadium for
athletics in Britain, Balfour Beatty said on Monday, and West
Ham United, an East London soccer club, will relocate there in
2016.
Balfour Beatty, which built the Aquatics Centre for the
London games, said the new work for operator E20 Stadium LLP, a
joint venture between the London Legacy Development Corporation
and Newham Council, encompassed a 41 million pound stadium roof
contract awarded in the summer.
The company said that once reconfigured the stadium's cable
net roof, 84 metres wide at its deepest point, would be the
largest cantilevered roof in the world, covering every seat and
improving acoustics.