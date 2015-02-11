LONDON Feb 11 British infrastructure group
Balfour Beatty named Aveva Group's Philip Aiken as its
new chairman, completing a boardroom shake-up after a string of
profit warnings and rejected merger approaches last year.
Aiken will replace Steve Marshall at Balfour, who is to
retire next month, and will join a number of new faces on
troubled Balfour's board.
Leo Quinn, a turnaround specialist, was installed as chief
executive in January, and Philip Harrison will become its new
finance chief later this year.
The new team will have the job of trying to revive the
battered reputation of the company, whose independence has come
under threat after profit warnings and a plunging share price.
Balfour fended off a 2.1 billion pound ($3.2 billion) merger
approach from Carillion last year. The suitor will be
allowed to make another approach later this month after a
six-month hiatus under takeover rules.
Balfour, whose projects include converting London's Olympic
stadium into a multi-use venue, reported more bad news last
month, cutting its 2014 profit forecast. It also cancelled a 200
million-pound share buyback and put its dividend under review in
response to a report by auditors.
Aiken will take over as non-executive chairman at Balfour on
March 26, adding the job to his chairmanship of software group
Aveva Group.
He also sits on the boards of Newcrest Mining and
National Grid, but will step down from the latter role
later this month.
He was formerly an executive at miner BHP Billiton
before retiring as president of its energy business in 2006.
