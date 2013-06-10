LONDON, June 10 British infrastructure firm Balfour Beatty Plc said on Monday it would close three UK regional businesses after appointing a new head of its struggling UK construction arm.

The combination of a weak British construction sector, a lack of major infrastructure projects and poor performance mean the group is expecting a 20 percent fall in revenue in the UK construction division in 2013.

The three locations to be closed are in Dartford, southeast of London, Rochdale in northwest England and Doncaster in the north. Collectively they account for around 8 percent of the UK regional business, which generated 1.5 billion pounds in revenue in 2012, of a group total of 9.5 billion.

The firm also said it is addressing specific operational issues across a handful of projects in southwest England, without giving further detail.

Nick Pollard, who has held senior roles at Network Rail, operator of the UK rail network, and has worked as an adviser to the British government, will run the UK division from June 17.

Shares in Balfour Beatty plunged 11 percent in April when it issued its second profit warning in six months, prompting Chief Executive Andrew Mcnaughton to take control of the UK construction arm.

The firm has undergone a review of its businesses since then, exiting mainland Europe, looking at a possible sale of its UK facilities management arm and restructuring its UK regional construction units.

Analyst Andy Brown at brokerage Panmure Gordon said it was positive that Mcnaughton could now get back to running the group, having appointed Pollard, but added that the latter must focus on improving his unit's efficiency in the short term.

"Part of the problem they've got ... is that the work isn't out there, but that is something they have to deal with ... because this is a cyclical industry," he said.

Shares in Balfour Beatty were down 0.8 percent in early trading on Monday.