LONDON, March 7 Balfour Beatty PLC : * Auto alert - Balfour Beatty PLC FY revenue fell 1 percent to 10.9

billion STG * Auto alert - Balfour Beatty PLC FY underlying pretax profit from

continuing operations fell 7 percent to 310 million STG * Auto alert - Balfour Beatty PLC final dividend 8.5 pence per share * Auto alert - Balfour Beatty PLC total dividend up 2 percent to 14.1

pence per share * Order book up 1% at £15.3BN with 63% now economic infrastructure * 2012 revenue 10,896 (2011: 11,035 ) * 2012 pre-tax profit from continuing operations - underlying 310 million STG

* We remain convinced that infrastructure is a good place to be * We still believe that construction markets in 2013 will be challenging