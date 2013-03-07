LONDON, March 7 Balfour Beatty PLC :
* Auto alert - Balfour Beatty PLC FY revenue fell 1
percent to 10.9
billion STG
* Auto alert - Balfour Beatty PLC FY underlying pretax
profit from
continuing operations fell 7 percent to 310 million STG
* Auto alert - Balfour Beatty PLC final dividend 8.5
pence per share
* Auto alert - Balfour Beatty PLC total dividend up 2
percent to 14.1
pence per share
* Order book up 1% at £15.3BN with 63% now economic
infrastructure
* 2012 revenue 10,896 (2011: 11,035 )
* 2012 pre-tax profit from continuing operations - underlying
310 million STG
* We remain convinced that infrastructure is a good place to be
* We still believe that construction markets in 2013 will be
challenging