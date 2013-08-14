LONDON Aug 14 British construction group
Balfour Beatty posted a 70 percent fall in first-half
pre-tax profit on Wednesday as the already well flagged problems
in its British and Australian businesses took their toll.
The group's British regional construction unit, under new
management since April, made an operational loss of 41 million
pounds in the first six months of 2013, down from 59 million
pounds profit a year earlier.
Cancellations of natural resources projects and public
sector spending cuts in Australia also helped push profit at its
Professional Services division down 38 percent.
The firm said that it is focusing its attention on turning
around the two struggling businesses.
"We are pleased to report that, while it is early days, our
action plans are delivering the intended results," the firm
said.
Balfour flagged in July that profits for the year would be
weighted towards the second half.
The combination of a weak British construction sector, a
lack of major infrastructure projects and poor performance led
Balfour to issue its second profit warning in six months back in
April.
Pre-tax profit for the first six months of 2013 was 45
million pounds, with revenue down 3 percent to 4.97 billion.
Balfour said it was in advanced discussions in Sweden and
had made good progress in Germany as part of already announced
plans to exit its rail businesses in mainland Europe.
The firm, which recently sold its British facilities
management business to French company GDF Suez for 190 million
pounds, said that it expects to perform in line with current
market expectations for the full year.