By Benet Koleka
| SHENGJERGJ, Albania
SHENGJERGJ, Albania Oct 20 Stela Mustafaj
pressed her finger to an official document charting her family
tree as far back as 1875.
There, in black and white, her grandfather and other
relatives, all bearing distinctly Muslim Albanian names, were
listed as born in Greece.
"It's surefire proof we are Greeks," Mustafaj, 65, told
Reuters in the village of Shengjergj in Albania's eastern Korce
region.
"My father's name was Dionysus, but they renamed him
Dervish," she said.
"I knew where my roots were but the (communist) system tried
to change it. We're not trying to sell out our country or buy
into another, we're just exercising our right to say who we
are."
Statements like Mustafaj's are causing waves in Albania,
where for the first time since communism was toppled in 1990
residents are being asked to specify their ethnicity in a
national census.
In Shengjergj, a village of shiny new villas built with
money earned in Greece, more than half of the 180 families told
census officials that, despite their Muslim Albanian names, they
are Greek.
Many complain the interviewers simply ignored them, while
nationalists accuse them of trying to gain special minority
benefits, or worse, aiming to sow ethnic strife.
In the Balkans -- a patchwork of ethnicities, disputed
borders and rival histories -- identity can be a dangerous
thing.
Up and down the region this year, countries bidding to join
the European Union are holding population counts that elsewhere
would be a simple matter of mathematics -- key to accurate
national data, government spending plans and minority rights.
In the Balkans, much of it scarred by the ethnic cleansing
of the 1990s during the collapse of Yugoslavia, they are opening
old wounds and stirring controversy as rival groups vie for
rights, influence and government jobs.
Macedonia last week abandoned its own census in a row over
who should be counted.
Ethnic Albanians, who officially make up 25 percent of the
population but say they account for more, complained the
authorities were trying to bend the rules to keep their number
down.
POWER-SHARING
In Macedonia, the figures should help determine the make-up
of the delicate power-sharing balance in place since the country
narrowly avoided civil war in 2001 in fighting between
government forces and ethnic Albanian guerrillas seeking greater
rights.
In Kosovo earlier in the year, the census process was marred
by a partial boycott by Serbs who reject the majority Albanian
country's 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia.
In Serbia, most ethnic Albanians in the south --
where Western diplomacy also helped end an insurgency in 2001 --
refused to take part in protest at the lack of Albanian-language
questionnaires.
And in Bosnia, where ethnic coexistence under Tito's
socialist Yugoslavia collapsed in war in 1992-95, Muslim, Serb
and Croat communities have been unable to agree on how to hold
their own count.
Bosnia's last census was in 1991, before the war killed an
estimated 100,000 people and displaced around 2 million.
A new count could have ramifications for the unwieldy,
highly decentralised system of ethnic power-sharing enshrined in
the 1995 Dayton peace accords.
In Albania, ethnicity was taboo under the Stalinist regime
of Enver Hoxha.
Now, nationalist critics are up in arms at efforts to
provide an accurate picture of Albania's ethnic breakdown,
seeing a plot to weaken the state.
Others argue the records are being manipulated by some
Albanians trying to gain special benefits or a way to leave
Albania for EU member Greece. Albania and Greece have long
disagreed on the size of Albania's ethnic Greek population.
"Some artificial Greek minority is going to ask for special
status, maybe for a percentage in parliament or government,"
said Kreshnik Spahiu, deputy head of Albania's Higher Council of
Justice, a body chaired by President Bamir Topi to monitor the
judiciary.
NEIGHBOURLY RELATIONS
Spahiu is leader of the Red and Black Alliance, a movement
founded by soccer fans and which takes its name from the colours
of the Albanian national flag.
The group has denounced the ethnicity section of the
national census, and Spahiu warns the results could upset
Albania's "good model" of ethnic and religious tolerance.
The alliance, whose members last week unveiled a huge flag
of what they call the Ethnic Albania of 1912 before the Great
Powers approved the country's current borders, has appealed to
Albanians to boycott the ethnicity question and render the
calculation impossible.
"I believe that this registration has the ultimate aim of
turning Albania into another Lebanon," where sectarian tensions
still simmer after the country's 1975-1990 civil war, said
historian and former Albanian foreign minister Pellumb Xhufi.
In Shengjergj, Stela Mustafaj rejected the charge.
She insisted her family took refuge in Albania after the
Italian invasion of Greece during World War Two, but was
prevented from returning when Albania's isolationist regime
closed the borders.
Mustafaj conceded, however, that there was also a financial
motive.
"Those who have everything should not forget that our
children are out of work," she said. "We want our children to
get long visas and go to work there (in Greece)."
Outside the Greek consulate in Korce, there are queues to
apply for 100-day visas, and many of those waiting said they
hoped to obtain longer-term work permits despite the economic
strife in Albania's southern neighbour.
The Greek consul, Theodoros Ikonomou Kamarinos, attracted
attention in February when he said people who think they are of
Greek ethnic origin should say so on the census and not hide it
for fear of a backlash from nationalists.
"I wouldn't say that I agree with certain voices within
Albania, which do not make the process of friendship between
Albania and its neighbours any easier," he told Reuters last
week.
(Additional reporting by Kole Casule in Skopje, Daria
Sito-Sucic in Sarajevo, Fatos Bytyci in Pristina and Aleksandar
Vasovic in Belgrade; Editing by Matt Robinson and Sonya
Hepinstall)