* Hydro accounts for 25 pct of region's power generation
* Forecasts are for dry conditions to persist
* Serbia preparing for winter imports
By Maja Zuvela
SARAJEVO, Sept 7 A second straight winter of
blackouts and escalating energy prices is hanging over the
Balkans as the driest weather in 40 years has depleted water
levels and shows no signs of easing.
Hydro power accounts for about a quarter of the region's
generation, and with nearly 1,800 MW of coal-fired capacity
offline for planned maintenance, utilities may have to turn to
costly imports to maintain supply as they did a year ago.
"If the drought continues the situation in the power sector
is set to be very difficult and the prices in the Balkans will
for sure increase," Vladimir Djordjevic of the Belgrade-based
power trading group Rudnap told Reuters.
"Market participants cannot count on any surplus from
Romania which had exported a bulk of its electricity and many of
Western Balkans capacities are offline."
Romania's troubled state-owned hydro producer Hidroelectrica
cut energy deliveries after declaring in August a force majeure
- an inability to honour contracts due to circumstances beyond
its control - underling Southeastern Europe's acute lack of
reliable power generation.
The shortage of hydro power forced utilities to import
expensive supplies from countries such as Hungary and Slovenia
to meet peak summer demand in August when a heat wave helped
drive consumption 20 percent higher than normal.
The drought that has gripped the hydro-dependant region for
two years has also wilted crops and left farmers rueing the
failure of authorities to upgrade irrigation networks.
The dry weather has also had a ripple effect on power prices
outside the Balkans. In Hungary, demand from the Balkans has
pushed up power prices far above those of its central European
neighbours.
October delivery and Cal '13 baseload on Hungary's HUPX
exchange all traded this week at more than 6 euros over both the
Czech and German front months at around 57 euros.
Balkan prices for the quarter and front year contract now
both trade at 57.5 euros, but traders warn prices will likely
climb as winter demand hits, piling more pressure on
recession-hit consumers and businesses in the region.
"Supply problems combined with the drought and limited
cross-border capacities could further increase the prices in the
region," another Balkan trader said.
POWER IMPORTS LOOM
Serbia's Energy Minister Zorana Mihajlovic has said her
ministry is looking to secure reserve capacities ahead of the
start of heating season to avoid the emergency purchases
required during a blizzard last winter when temperatures
plummeted to as low as 30 degrees Celsius below zero.
Officials want to avoid a repeat of the storm that forced
cash-strapped nations to import power at higher prices and
suspend energy supplies to businesses and limit residential use
to keep the creaking transmission system from buckling.
"Serbia will have to import electricity mainly because of
the drought but the ministry will take good care that imports do
not overburden the budget," Mihajlovic said, adding Serbia's EPS
utility has paid 120 million euros since February for emergency
power imports.
Croatia's utility HEP expects to import 1.5 TWh more power
in 2012 compared to years with average water levels while
Bosnia's top power utility EPBiH has forecast its 2012
output 20 percent lower than a year ago.
And Czech CEZ's Albania unit said in August it
would boost imports to meet rising demand in the solely
hydro-dependent nation as weather forecasts predict little rain
on the way through the end of the year.
Dejan Vladikovic of Serbia's hydrometeorological service
expects a dry October with a brief respite the following month
that will do little to fill reservoirs before drought conditions
return.
"The only bright spot is the Danube river where the latest
rainfall lifted water levels while all other rivers are at their
historical lows," he told Reuters.
($1 = 0.7935 euros)
(Additional Reporting By Matt Robinson and Daria Sito-Sucic;
Editing by Michael Kahn and James Jukwey)