LONDON Feb 22 Serbia and Slovenia's stock exchanges will join SEE Link, an EBRD-supported regional network for trading securities that will help to integrate domestic stock markets, increase liquidity and improve access for investors and local brokers.

The Belgrade and Ljubljana Stock Exchanges confirmed their intention to join SEE Link at the Western Balkans Investment Summit in London, at which the trading platform was launched in the presence of regional prime ministers.

SEE Link was started by the Bulgarian, Macedonian and Croatian stock exchanges with the aim of creating regional infrastructure for the trading of securities listed on those markets.

It is expected to be fully operational at the end of March with the launch of an order-routing system. At the same time, a blue chip index called SEE LinkX will be introduced.

It is envisaged that around eight stock exchange members from Bulgaria, 10 from Croatia and 10 from Macedonia will connect to the platform from day one.

"Preliminary interest expressed by investors is very encouraging and we believe it will eventually increase," said Ivan Takev, chief executive of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) supported the initial phase of the project with a 540,000 euro grant for order-routing in July 2014. Participating stock exchanges also provided 80,000 euros to SEE Link.

Strengthening local capital markets and encouraging the use of local currencies is one of the EBRD's priorities in the Western Balkans, it said. The bank is also promoting the establishment of a regional central counterparty service. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Dominic Evans)